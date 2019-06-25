SA restaurant chain cashes in on cannabis craze to offer dagga pizzas

Restaurant chain Col'Cacchio has served its first batch of cannabis pizza to Cape Town residents.

Col'Cacchio teamed up with CBD oil maker africanpure to bring South Africans its first dagga pizza.

Col'Cacchio co-founder Kinga Baranowska said two gourmet pizzas will be drizzled with africanpure CBD oil, which contains no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or synthetic chemicals, "making it absolutely safe to enjoy".

The department of health announced CBD can now be legally purchased in the country, provided the maximum daily dose of CBD is under 20mg.

The pizza company's "Green Goddess" and the "Not-So-Plain Mary Jane" will be sold at R125 and R140.

Customers will also be able to add CBD oil to any other dish from its menu at an additional cost of R25.

Col'Cacchio said the dagga pizza has no age restrictions and is suitable for children.