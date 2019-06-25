Food

SA restaurant chain cashes in on cannabis craze to offer dagga pizzas

25 June 2019 - 12:17 By timeslive
Col'Cacchio teamed up with CBD oil maker africanpure to bring South Africa its first dagga pizza, which the chain says is safe for children.
Image: 123RF/ekaterinayatcenko

Restaurant chain Col'Cacchio has served its first batch of cannabis pizza to Cape Town residents.

Col'Cacchio teamed up with CBD oil maker africanpure to bring South Africans its first dagga pizza.

Col'Cacchio co-founder Kinga Baranowska said two gourmet pizzas will be drizzled with africanpure CBD oil, which contains no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or synthetic chemicals, "making it absolutely safe to enjoy".

The department of health announced CBD can now be legally purchased in the country, provided the maximum daily dose of CBD is under 20mg.

The pizza company's "Green Goddess" and the "Not-So-Plain Mary Jane" will be sold at R125 and R140.

Customers will also be able to add CBD oil to any other dish from its menu at an additional cost of R25.

Col'Cacchio said the dagga pizza has no age restrictions and is suitable for children.

Baranowska said the company always aimed to be innovative and to ensure its menu was in line with latest "health positive" trends.

"We love to stay ahead of the curve and are extremely proud to be the first restaurant in SA to launch a cannabis pizza."

Africanpure co-founder Mike Saunders said they were "thrilled" be at the forefront of the cannabis story in the country and to be working with a restaurant franchise group.

The new cannabis pizza range is available at all Col'Cacchio restaurants, excluding the Windhoek branch and Halaal restaurants.

