RECIPE | Dieter's dream sticky toffee pudding
We know what you're thinking: a sticky toffee pudding on a diet? But thanks to the ladies behind the booming dieting website and now book, Pinch of Nom, waistline-friendly desserts are a real thing. Sweet and luxuriously indulgent, this low-kilojoule sticky toffee pudding is definitely a winner.
Serves: 4
Nutritional info: 233 Kcal per serving
Ingredients:
Low-kilojoule cooking spray
75g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp black treacle
3 tbsp granulated sweetener
50g reduced-fat spread
3 medium eggs
1 tbsp golden syrup
Method:
-
Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan 170°C/gas mark 5) and spray four ovenproof ramekins with low-kilojoule cooking spray.
-
Put all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl (except the golden syrup) and whisk with an electric hand whisk until fully combined, light and airy.
-
Distribute the golden syrup evenly between each ramekin. Top with the cake mixture and bake in the oven for 20 minutes until just cooked through.
-
Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly in the ramekins, then turn out into serving dishes. Serve with your choice of accompaniment.
• This recipe is courtesy of 'A Pinch of Nom' by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Pan Macmillan).