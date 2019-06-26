RECIPE | Dieter's dream sticky toffee pudding

We know what you're thinking: a sticky toffee pudding on a diet? But thanks to the ladies behind the booming dieting website and now book, Pinch of Nom, waistline-friendly desserts are a real thing. Sweet and luxuriously indulgent, this low-kilojoule sticky toffee pudding is definitely a winner.

Serves: 4

Nutritional info: 233 Kcal per serving

Ingredients:

Low-kilojoule cooking spray

75g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp black treacle

3 tbsp granulated sweetener

50g reduced-fat spread

3 medium eggs

1 tbsp golden syrup

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C (fan 170°C/gas mark 5) and spray four ovenproof ramekins with low-kilojoule cooking spray. Put all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl (except the golden syrup) and whisk with an electric hand whisk until fully combined, light and airy. Distribute the golden syrup evenly between each ramekin. Top with the cake mixture and bake in the oven for 20 minutes until just cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly in the ramekins, then turn out into serving dishes. Serve with your choice of accompaniment.

• This recipe is courtesy of 'A Pinch of Nom' by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Pan Macmillan).