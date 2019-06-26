RECIPE | Quick slimmer's chicken curry
All the big, bold flavours of a traditional curry but with less kilojoules
"Occasionally, the craving for a good Indian dish is overwhelming. We would all love to have the opportunity to create curry pastes and spice mixes from scratch. At times though, we just need a quick, easy, go-to curry recipe that can be created in minutes," say Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone, authors of A Pinch of Nom (Pan Macmillan, R399). "This is one such recipe. Wonderfully tasty, but so quick to put together, it'll become a regular evening meal in no time."
Serves: 4
Nutritional information: 118 kcal per serving
Ingredients:
Low-kilojoule cooking spray
1 large onion, sliced
450g chicken breasts (skin and visible fat removed), diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
400ml water
3 tbsp curry powder
1 tbsp ground turmeric
1 tbsp tomato puree
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Spray a large frying pan with low-kilojoule cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes until softened slightly
- Add the diced chicken to the pan and cook for 5 minutes until browned.
- Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 1 minute.
- Add all the other ingredients; the water should just about cover the chicken - you may need a little more or less depending on the size of your pan. Leave to simmer gently for 20 minutes.
- Turn the heat up and boil the curry for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently to ensure it doesn't catch on the bottom of the pan - this will reduce and thicken the sauce slightly.
- Serve the curry with your choice of accompaniment.
Cook's tip: This curry recipe works well with lean diced lamb (all visible fat removed), too.
• This recipe is courtesy of 'A Pinch of Nom' by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Pan Macmillan).