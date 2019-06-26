Food

RECIPE | Slimmer's veggie burger

26 June 2019 - 17:07 By Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone
Slimmer's veggie burger.
Image: Pinch of Nom

"You can’t beat a good veggie burger. The very best of them are substantial and tasty and, if you’re a meat-eater, you don’t even miss the meat. This is one of those great burgers," say Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone, authors of A Pinch of Nom (Pan Macmillan, R399). "The addition of a small amount of Parmesan gives them a fantastic sharp, rich taste. Serve with a large salad and enjoy!"

Serves: 4

Nutritional info: 118 Kcal per serving

Ingredients:

220g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

Low-kilojoule cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

50g green beans, trimmed and finely chopped

50g cauliflower florets, finely chopped

50g broccoli florets, finely chopped

50g frozen peas

50g sweetcorn kernels (tinned and drained, or frozen)

Handful of fresh parsley, chopped

30g Parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese)

Method:

  1. Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain well and mash with a hand-held masher or fork.
  2. Spray a large frying pan with some low-kilojoule cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic and all the vegetables (except the peas and sweetcorn) and cook for 5 minutes, stirring so they don’t start to colour.
  3. Add the peas and sweetcorn and cook for another 2–3 minutes.
  4. Mix the mashed potato and vegetables together in a bowl, then stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan.
  5. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces, and form each piece into a burger shape. (You can freeze the burgers at this point for cooking on another day. Thoroughly defrost the burgers before cooking.)
  6. Spray a frying pan with some low-kilojoule cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the burgers and cook for 5 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom, then turn them carefully and cook for another few minutes. When the other side is golden brown, remove from the heat and serve.

• This recipe is courtesy of 'A Pinch of Nom' by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone (Pan Macmillan). 

