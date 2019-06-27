Cha-ching! Here's how much it costs to eat at the world's top 3 restaurants

If you’re a foodie, you’ll know that fine dining tends to be pricey - but just how much would you have to spend to indulge in a gourmet meal at some of the globe's most highly rated restaurants?

To find out, we looked at the cost of a tasting menu at the three restaurants that topped the influential and prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2019.

MIRAZUR

Rank on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list: 1

1 Number of Michelin stars: 3

3 Location: Menton, France

Menton, France Chef: Mauro Colagreco

Mauro Colagreco Type of food: Mediterranean

Cost of a tasting menu: €260 (around R4,200) per person

What does that get you? A gourmet mystery meal. Mirazur doesn't publish the specific details of their tasting menu online. What they do say is that their seasonal dishes are inspired by the restaurant's amazing setting - it's backed by mountains and overlooks the sea - and the fresh produce grown in its prolific fruit and vegetable garden.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants website gives some more clues as to the type of food you'll likely enjoy during your meal. They reckon that the homegrown salt-crusted beetroot with caviar cream and the squab, spelt and wild strawberries are some of the highlights of Mirazur's menu.