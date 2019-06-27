We tried it: is the vegan Beyond Meat burger as good as the real deal?

Beyond Meat boasts that its burger patty uses 11% less water than a traditional 113g beef burger, uses 46% less energy and produces 90% fewer greenhouse gasses. These are some impressive statistics when looking at the meat industry overall.

The basic demand-and-supply theory around meat is turning into an unsustainable mess. According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the world’s population is likely to increase by 35% by the year 2050.

If we are to sustain our meat consumption at this rate, meat production will need to rise by more than 200 million tons in an environment that is already strained and struggling to keep up with demand. For this reason, the need to replace our reliance on animal protein is increasingly being seen as the most sustainable alternative to deal with this crisis.

In this context, Beyond Meat offers alternatives for vegans, vegetarians and meat eaters who may be looking at a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. While their product isn’t 100% the real deal, it does come pretty close and while you’ll be forking out a bit more for a Beyond Meat patty, it does offer a close-second option, even if only for an occasional treat.

• The Beyond Meat burger patty has been distributed to a number of restaurants around SA. This includes Hudsons outlets across the country, Easy Tiger and Melkbos Kitchen in Cape Town, Honest Food and Kaylees Eatery in Johannesburg and Lucky Rodrigo in Pretoria, to name a few.