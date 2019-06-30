RECIPE | Tuna marinated with shawarma spices & artichoke salad
Celebrity chef Joe Barza won a world champion title for this tuna dish in Sardinia. The shawarma marinade adds a spicy dimension to the fish that really works
30 June 2019 - 00:00
Celebrity chef Joe Barza won a world champion title for this tuna dish in Sardinia. The shawarma marinade adds a spicy dimension to the fish that really works
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.