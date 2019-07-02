RECIPE | Beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash
Beer is a brilliant addition to stews as it helps to tenderise the meat, while adding bags of flavour
02 July 2019 - 12:24
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1kg beef chuck, cut into chunks
30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
2 onions, finely chopped
340ml beer
500ml (2 cups) beef stock
2 bay leaves
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
10ml (2 tsp) sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Root veggie mash:
1kg diced mixed root vegetables (such as carrots, turnips and potatoes)
100g butter
125ml (½ cup) milk
Method:
- Toss the chuck chunks through the flour in a large bowl.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions until translucent.
- Add the meat and brown slightly.
- Pour over the beer and stock and add the bay leaves. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and sugar and season. Cover and simmer for 2 hours.
- For the mash, boil the mixed root vegetables in a large pan about a quarter filled with water. When soft, drain off the water and return the vegetables to the pan over medium heat, shaking to help the steam to escape. Stir in the butter and milk, mash roughly and season well with salt and pepper.
- Serve the stew with mash and a good beer.