RECIPE | Pumpkin & sage soup
Top this scrumptious vegetarian soup with crispy fried sage leaves for a gourmet touch
02 July 2019 - 12:07
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1.5 litres fresh chicken stock
1kg pumpkin, peeled and cubed
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
3 leeks, washed and sliced
6 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped, or 5ml (1 tsp) dried sage
250ml (1 cup) milk
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- Place stock and pumpkin in a pot and cook until pumpkin is soft, then transfer to a food processor and blend until smooth.
- In a separate pot, heat oil and butter and fry leeks until soft. Stir in sage, pumpkin purée and milk and season. If the soup is too thick, add a little more milk.
- Heat through and serve topped with fresh thyme or crispy-fried sage leaves and a swirl of cream if desired.