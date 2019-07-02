Food

RECIPE | Pumpkin & sage soup

Top this scrumptious vegetarian soup with crispy fried sage leaves for a gourmet touch

02 July 2019 - 12:07 By ALISON HEARFIELD
Pumpkin and sage soup.
Image: Roelene Prinsloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1.5 litres fresh chicken stock

1kg pumpkin, peeled and cubed

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

3 leeks, washed and sliced

6 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped, or 5ml (1 tsp) dried sage

250ml (1 cup) milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Place stock and pumpkin in a pot and cook until pumpkin is soft, then transfer to a food processor and blend until smooth.
  2. In a separate pot, heat oil and butter and fry leeks until soft. Stir in sage, pumpkin purée and milk and season. If the soup is too thick, add a little more milk.
  3. Heat through and serve topped with fresh thyme or crispy-fried sage leaves and a swirl of cream if desired.

