RECIPE | Speedy minted pea soup
If you've got a packet of frozen peas stashed in your freezer, you're minutes away from serving up the most delicious soup
02 July 2019 - 11:39
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped
500g frozen peas
Handful fresh mint, finely chopped, plus extra to serve
1 litre vegetable or chicken stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
125ml (½ cup) fresh cream, plus extra to serve
Method:
- Heat the butter in a saucepan and fry the spring onions till softened.
- Add the peas and mint and stir-fry till fragrant.
- Add the stock and bring to the boil.
- Remove from the heat and blend with a hand-held electric mixer till smooth.
- Stir in cream and season to taste. Return to the stove, and heat through.
- Serve topped with a dollop of extra cream and a sprig of fresh mint.