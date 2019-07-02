Food

RECIPE | Speedy minted pea soup

If you've got a packet of frozen peas stashed in your freezer, you're minutes away from serving up the most delicious soup

Hilary Biller Columnist
02 July 2019 - 11:39
Speedy minted pea soup.
Image: Craig Scott

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

1 bunch spring onions, finely chopped

500g frozen peas

Handful fresh mint, finely chopped, plus extra to serve

1 litre vegetable or chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

125ml (½ cup) fresh cream, plus extra to serve

Method:

  1. Heat the butter in a saucepan and fry the spring onions till softened.
  2. Add the peas and mint and stir-fry till fragrant.
  3. Add the stock and bring to the boil.
  4. Remove from the heat and blend with a hand-held electric mixer till smooth.
  5. Stir in cream and season to taste. Return to the stove, and heat through.
  6. Serve topped with a dollop of extra cream and a sprig of fresh mint. 

