They were grrreat! Whatever happened to Kellogg's Frosties?

In August last year, Kellogg’s changed the recipe for Rice Krispies from a single grain to a multigrain cereal.

Many fans of the iconic 'Snap, Crackle and Pop' cereal felt that the new version was a flop, which lead Frosties lovers to worry that the reason there have been no boxes of the frosted flakes on local supermarket shelves is because Kelloggs is busy tweaking the recipe.

The somewhat good news is Kelloggs isn't making any drastic changes to the Frosties' recipe. The really bad news is that Tony the Tiger has gone into retirement.

Zandile Mposelwa, head of external relations at Kellogg’s, confirms that cereal has been discontinued, along with Corn Flakes With Honey.

“From time to time we review our product portfolio driven by the need to streamline operations. Subsequent to a recent review, a decision was made to discontinue these brands”, she explains.

While you'll no longer see Tony the Tiger beaming out at you from the boxes in the cereal aisle, keep an eye out for a new face among the Kellogg's crew — a pretty unicorn. You'll find it on the packaging of their new limited-edition, strawberry-flavoured Unicorn Froot Loops.