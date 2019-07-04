Bones Kitchen & Bar in Woodstock is all about unfussy good food

To find somewhere to eat in Woodstock isn’t hard. To find a comfortable restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at affordable prices, and with unlimited secure parking, is something of a miracle. Bones Kitchen and Bar is that gem.

On the ground floor of The Palms Lifestyle Centre, it’s easily accessible and is already drawing regulars from all over town. Comfortably unpretentious and welcoming, Bones is all about unfussy good food.

Behind it is veteran restaurateur Rudi Minnaar, who, after selling Beluga, the last in a line of successful restaurants in 2007, found retirement less than enthralling. He saw a gap in Woodstock for a restaurant that was pitched just below the chef-driven restaurants but above the corporate chains.

“I thought, if I’m going to do this again I want to have as much fun as possible. In that fun aspect comes casualness with high standards, food that’s accessible, honest, simple, but has the same integrity of the raw product.”

He recruited two innovative and experienced young chefs, Brendon November and Bella McLeod, and put together an eclectic bistro-style menu that has something for just about everybody.