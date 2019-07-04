Is standing in line waiting for food EVER really worth it?

In the final weeks before Thailand's monsoon season, it’s as though the whole country is holding its breath. A massive, stifling, hot, wet, sticky breath. The air doesn’t move and you can’t take two steps in the capital city, Bangkok, without instantly turning into a flustered, sweaty beetroot masquerading as a person.

The heat hits you like a wildly-excited dog that just wants to lick your face. A lot. And it makes the prospect of ever having to sit inside any restaurant that doesn’t have air-conditioning about as appealing as acupuncture with forks.

Fortunately you don't have to. The streets are crammed with little carts and improvised open-air eating nooks where you can get steaming bowls of Tom Kha Gai or spicy Chinese-influenced noodles in curried broth. You eat your meal sitting on the side of the road, at a plastic table if you’re lucky, trying to remember a time when you weren’t more puddle than human.

I last visited Bangkok around the same time that the recent Netflix series Street Food came out. And once I got home, anyone who heard that I’d just been there immediately asked me if I’d eaten at Jay Fai's now world-famous street-side restaurant, which was featured in the first episode of the show.