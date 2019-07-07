RECIPE | Easy fish pie with mashed potato topping
This delicious pie take a mere 15 minutes to assemble before you can pop it in the oven
07 July 2019 - 00:00
This delicious pie take a mere 15 minutes to assemble before you can pop it in the oven
This delicious pie take a mere 15 minutes to assemble before you can pop it in the oven
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.