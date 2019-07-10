RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity rosé sangria
Sangria isn't only for summer nights, it's a great cocktail to serve when you're entertaining in winter too
10 July 2019 - 14:01
"I enjoy a glass of sangria in summer and winter," says celebrity chef Zola Nene, author of Simply Zola.
"It’s great as an entertaining cocktail because you can make a large jug of it and your guests can help themselves. I make mine with rosé wine, but it’s just as delicious with red wine."
Makes: 3 litres
Ingredients:
750ml rosé wine
250ml fig or plum vodka or plain vodka
1 litre white grape juice
6 fresh figs, sliced
2 plums, sliced
Ice
1 litre lemonade
Method:
- Add the wine, vodka, grape juice, figs and plums to a jug then chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
- Before serving, add ice to the jug and top up with the lemonade. Mix well.
• Recipe and photograph from 'Simply Zola: The Journey Continues' (Struik Lifestyle) by Zola Nene, which was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef at the 2019 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.