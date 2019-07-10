Food

RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity rosé sangria

Sangria isn't only for summer nights, it's a great cocktail to serve when you're entertaining in winter too

10 July 2019 - 14:01 By Zola Nene
Fruity rosé sangria.
Image: Struik Lifestyle

"I enjoy a glass of sangria in summer and winter,"  says celebrity chef Zola Nene, author of Simply  Zola.

"It’s great as an entertaining cocktail because you can make a large jug of it and your guests can help themselves. I make mine with rosé wine, but it’s just as delicious with red wine."

Makes: 3 litres

Ingredients:

750ml rosé wine

250ml fig or plum vodka or plain vodka

1 litre white grape juice

6 fresh figs, sliced

2 plums, sliced

Ice

1 litre lemonade

Method:

  1. Add the wine, vodka, grape juice, figs and plums to a jug then chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
  2. Before serving, add ice to the jug and top up with the lemonade. Mix well.

• Recipe and photograph from 'Simply Zola: The Journey Continues' (Struik Lifestyle) by Zola Nene, which was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef at the 2019 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

