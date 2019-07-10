RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity rosé sangria

"I enjoy a glass of sangria in summer and winter," says celebrity chef Zola Nene, author of Simply Zola.

"It’s great as an entertaining cocktail because you can make a large jug of it and your guests can help themselves. I make mine with rosé wine, but it’s just as delicious with red wine."

Makes: 3 litres

Ingredients:

750ml rosé wine

250ml fig or plum vodka or plain vodka

1 litre white grape juice

6 fresh figs, sliced

2 plums, sliced

Ice

1 litre lemonade

Method:

Add the wine, vodka, grape juice, figs and plums to a jug then chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Before serving, add ice to the jug and top up with the lemonade. Mix well.

• Recipe and photograph from 'Simply Zola: The Journey Continues' (Struik Lifestyle) by Zola Nene, which was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef at the 2019 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.