RECIPE | Zola Nene's muesli-crusted French toast
Using muesli to add some extra crunch to French toast makes every bite a pleasure because of the varying textures, says the celebrity chef
"Yes, I know that everyone knows how to make French toast, but I often find that it can be boring to eat after a few mouthfuls," says celebrity chef Zola Nene, author of Simply Zola.
"I've started adding extra crunch to mine by pressing some muesli into it, which makes every bite a pleasure because of the varying textures. Hey, don't knock it until you try it."
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 eggs
60ml milk
60ml sugar
5ml ground cinnamon
2.5ml nutmeg
5ml vanilla essence
4 thick slices brioche or kitke
250ml muesli
60ml unsalted butter
To serve:
Vanilla-flavoured frozen yoghurt
Mixed berries
Icing sugar
Method:
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla essence.
- Dip the brioche or kitke slices in the egg mixture, then coat in the muesli.
- Heat a pan, add the butter, then place the coated slices in the pan and cook over a low heat until golden-brown on both sides.
- Serve with a generous scoop of frozen yoghurt, mixed berries and a dusting of icing sugar.
• Recipe and photograph from 'Simply Zola: The Journey Continues' (Struik Lifestyle) by Zola Nene, which was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef at the 2019 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.