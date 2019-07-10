RECIPE | Zola Nene's muesli-crusted French toast

"Yes, I know that everyone knows how to make French toast, but I often find that it can be boring to eat after a few mouthfuls," says celebrity chef Zola Nene, author of Simply Zola.

"I've started adding extra crunch to mine by pressing some muesli into it, which makes every bite a pleasure because of the varying textures. Hey, don't knock it until you try it."

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 eggs

60ml milk

60ml sugar

5ml ground cinnamon

2.5ml nutmeg

5ml vanilla essence

4 thick slices brioche or kitke

250ml muesli

60ml unsalted butter

To serve:

Vanilla-flavoured frozen yoghurt

Mixed berries

Icing sugar

Method:

Whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla essence. Dip the brioche or kitke slices in the egg mixture, then coat in the muesli. Heat a pan, add the butter, then place the coated slices in the pan and cook over a low heat until golden-brown on both sides. Serve with a generous scoop of frozen yoghurt, mixed berries and a dusting of icing sugar.

• Recipe and photograph from 'Simply Zola: The Journey Continues' (Struik Lifestyle) by Zola Nene, which was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef at the 2019 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.