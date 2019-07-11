Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Books
Events
News
Non-Fiction
Fiction
Publishers
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Home & Gardening
Travel
Neighbourhood
Puzzles
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
Recipes
Think beyond soup: four deliciously different ways to enjoy butternut
Oh my gourd! From a trendy hasselback to an American pie, these easy recipes show just how very versatile SA's favourite veg is
11 July 2019 - 00:00
By
Staff reporters
RECIPE | Roasted butternut with thyme, pomegranate & pecan nuts
A lovely new way to serve that old local favourite, butternut
Lifestyle
1 month ago
RECIPE | Cheesy butternut & potato bake
Give a classic gratin dauphinois a twist by adding some butternut to the mix
Lifestyle
9 months ago
RECIPE | Braaied vegetable-stuffed butternut
This recipe from Chanel Marais and Nick Perfect, finalists on 'The Ultimate Braai Master 5', proves that meat doesn't have to be the star attraction ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago
RECIPE | LesDaChef's butternut pie with Amarula Chantilly cream
Cookbook author Lesego Semenya's put a South African spin on a classic American dessert, pumpkin pie
Lifestyle
8 months ago
Most read
Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
SOCIALS | In the VIP marquees with celebs at the Durban July 2019
Lifestyle
Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Latest Videos
AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X