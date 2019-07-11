Food

Recipes

Think beyond soup: four deliciously different ways to enjoy butternut

Oh my gourd! From a trendy hasselback to an American pie, these easy recipes show just how very versatile SA's favourite veg is

11 July 2019 - 00:00 By Staff reporters

RECIPE | Roasted butternut with thyme, pomegranate & pecan nuts

A lovely new way to serve that old local favourite, butternut
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE | Cheesy butternut & potato bake

Give a classic gratin dauphinois a twist by adding some butternut to the mix
Lifestyle
9 months ago

RECIPE | Braaied vegetable-stuffed butternut

This recipe from Chanel Marais and Nick Perfect, finalists on 'The Ultimate Braai Master 5', proves that meat doesn't have to be the star attraction ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | LesDaChef's butternut pie with Amarula Chantilly cream

Cookbook author Lesego Semenya's put a South African spin on a classic American dessert, pumpkin pie
Lifestyle
8 months ago

