World's 50 Best Vineyards: which SA wine estates made the prestigious list?

A trio of local wine estates have been voted among the "50 most amazing places to taste wine and learn about winemaking". That's according to the World's Best Vineyards, a new ranking from the organisers of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards.

The inaugural list, which features everything from small boutique wineries to ancient cellars, is based on the votes of 500 wine experts around the globe. This includes sommeliers, wine aficionados and luxury travel correspondents.

These experts take more than just vino into consideration. They also look at what other unique attractions wine estates offer — think horse-drawn carriage rides, classic car and art collections, mountain biking adventures, horseback riding, infinity pools and fine dining.

Not surprisingly, the three SA vineyards which made the 2019 list are all in the Western Cape.

Vergelegen Estate in Somerset West was the highest ranking local wine estate; it placed 34th out of 50. Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch and Creation Wines in Hermanus, came in 39th and 45th place respectively.

WHAT MAKES SA VINEYARDS SPECIAL

The World's Best Vineyards website gushed about Vergelegen's rich 300-year history, praising its "extensive heritage display" and "beautifully-preserved homestead".

The estate's extensive gardens, home to a number of historic trees, including what's thought to be the oldest living oak tree in Africa, were also mentioned as a drawcard. As were the "array of fascinating tours" it offers.

Delaire Graff estate was likened to being heaven on earth, thanks to it's "jaw-droppingly beautiful landscape".

It was also proclaimed the "ultimate Wineland retreat" due to the super luxurious nature of the accommodation on offer, as well as the pan-Asian cuisine served up at its restaurant, Indochine.