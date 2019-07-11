You’ve been drinking tequila all wrong

We all know that face. The one where your eyes close as your lips purse together in loving disgust. Nose wrinkles erupt as your throat screams that you will hate yourself in the morning. You’ve just had some awful tequila and it feels so bad, it’s good.

It’s for this reason that tequila has gotten a bad rap. It’s the go-to terrible life choice in a very small glass, alongside it’s somewhat classier colleague, Jagermeister.

Your young adult days of barely-legal drinking may have you believing you've tried it all; that every bottle of the golden — or at a push, silver — liquid is the same, and that it should be drunk with a singular purpose in mind: to get smashed.

If that's the case, for shame, you've mistreated tequila and clearly haven't seen her true potential. Here's how to treat her right and appreciate her for the fine spirit she is:

1. BUY BETTER

Like with most alcohol, the quality of the product will lead to a much better liver-poisoning experience.

With more distillation comes more flavour and less face pulling. Good tequila should be smokey not tart, smooth not jarring. So please, step away from the nasty stuff and move towards better choices.