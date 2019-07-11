Food

Zola Nene just won a cookbook 'Oscar'. Try some of her amazing recipes

11 July 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter
Cookbook author Zola Nene, star of Mzansi Magic's 'Celeb Feasts with Zola'.
Image: Struik Lifestyle

Bubbly chef Zola Nene just bagged a Gourmand World Cookbook Award for her book, Simply Zola.

The annual Gourmand Awards are a prestigious international competition often considered the "Oscars" of the cookbook world. At this year's awards ceremony in China, Simply Zola was named the world's best English cookbook by a TV celebrity chef.

Nene's second cookbook, it includes recipes for unpretentious dishes that are big on flavour, but oh-so-simple to make. Think "Salads With Sass", "One-Pot Wonders" and "Travel-inspired Treats".

Here are a couple of easy recipes that'll give you a taste of this award-winning book: 

RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity rosé sangria

Sangria isn't only for summer nights, it's a great cocktail to serve when you're entertaining in winter too
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

RECIPE | Zola Nene's muesli-crusted French toast

Using muesli to add some extra crunch to French toast makes every bite a pleasure because of the varying textures, says the celebrity chef
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

