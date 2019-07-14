Madiba's most meaningful meals - and the people who cooked them

Food anthropologist Anna Trapido believes 'we are what we eat and what we don't or can't eat'. Here she delves into the role of food played in the life of Nelson Mandela, before and after his long imprisonment

In his autobiography, Nelson Mandela declared that: "I was not born with a hunger to be free. I was born free. Free in every way that I could know. Free to run in the fields near my mother's hut, free to swim in the clear stream that ran through my village, free to roast mealies under the stars . It was only when I learnt that my boyhood freedom was an illusion ... that I began to hunger for it."..