Amazing ramen in a mere 15 minutes? Umami Food Studio will teach you how

My father used to say I must have been Italian in my previous life because of my love of pasta. Recently, I find myself wondering more and more if I didn’t spend a few of my formative years in this previous life living in Asia.

I have always loved Thai cuisine. I grew up eating curries and found myself in a permanent state of euphoria during the week I spent in Malaysia (due in large part to their food, of course). But recently I have been drawn to the variety of flavours and dishes that the Asian continent offers — vast as it is.

Given my love for cooking and sampling things I’ve never tasted — not to mention the aforementioned interest in all things Asian cooking — I was more than a little excited to be invited to attend a Ramen in 15 Minutes cooking class at Umami Food Studio in Midrand.

Rany Jo has been running Umami Food Studio for a year-and-a-half now. A South Korean who moved to Joburg in 2013 after a three-year long distance relationship with her now South African husband, she hosts weekly cooking classes in her home in an attempt to make Asian cuisine more accessible to South Africans in a way that acknowledges the time constraints of modern life.

On Rany’s recommendation, I opted for the Ramen class, her third-best-selling class after Dumplings 101 and Vietnamese Street Food.