WATCH | Pizza & more! 3 creative meals that start with easy cheesy pap

Recipes
WATCH | How to make egg and bacon pap cups, upside down pap and wors 'bowls' and an SA-style pap pizza.
HOW TO MAKE EASY CHEESY PAP
Ingredients:
2½ cups water
1 cup White Star Quick Maize Meal
1 tbsp butter
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- To make the stiff pap, bring 1½ cups water to the boil in a medium pot. Mix the remaining 1 cup of water with 1 cup of White Star Quick Maize Meal to form a paste. Gradually add the maize meal paste to the boiling water, one spoon at a time, whisking continually. Cover with a lid. Bring to the boil and cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes.
- Remove the pap from the heat and add the butter, cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until the cheese and butter have melted and the mixture is well combined. Allow to cool slightly.
HOW TO TURN THAT CHEESY PAP INTO ...
BREAKFAST EGG AND BACON PAP CUPS
Makes: 12-14 pap cups
1 batch cheesy pap (see above)
6 eggs
⅓ cup milk
Salt and pepper, to taste
1-2 cups crispy bacon bits
¾ cup grated cheese
Chopped chives, optional
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Grease a muffin tin well.
- Press a tablespoon or two of the cheesy pap into each muffin hole (filling approximately half way).
- Whisk together the eggs, milk and seasoning. Mix in ⅔ of the crispy bacon bits, reserving the remainder for garnishing.
- Pour the egg mixture over the pap in the muffin holes. Sprinkle a little cheese over each.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until the pap cups are set and golden.
- Remove from the muffin tin, sprinkle with the reserved crispy bacon and chives (optional) and serve warm.
Cook's tip: these pap cups freeze well.
UPSIDE DOWN PAP AND WORS 'BOWLS'
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2 tbsp oil
½ onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 tin chopped tomatoes
2 tsp chutney
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 batch cheesy pap (see above)
200g boerewors, cooked
2 eggs, room temperature
2 tsp butter
Fresh chopped parsley, to garnish
Method:
- Start by making a tomato relish: heat the oil in a frying pan and saute the onion and garlic for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and chutney and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, until slightly reduced and thickened. Season to taste.
- Grease two bowls and line them with cling wrap.
- Half fill each bowl with cheesy pap, pressing down firmly with the back of a spoon so the pap takes on the bowl's shape.
- Slice the boerewors into thin slices and arrange them on top of the pap in each bowl.
- Top the boerewors with more cheesy pap, pressing down firmly with the back of a spoon.
- Carefully unmould the pap "bowls" on to plates; they should resemble domes.
- Spoon some of the tomato relish over each upside down pap "bowl" and top with an egg fried in butter. Season to taste.
- Serve warm, garnished with the chopped parsley.
SA-STYLE PAP PIZZA
Makes: 1 pizza
Ingredients:
1 batch cheesy pap (see above)
½ cup Tomato paste
2 cup cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup crispy bacon bits
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup tinned whole kernel corn, drained
1 cup mushrooms, fried
Fresh basil, to garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Place a sheet of baking paper on to a baking tray, and spoon on the cheesy pap. Using the back of a spoon, press the pap into a circular shape. Top with another layer of baking paper and, using a rolling pin, roll the pap out into a "pizza base" 1cm thick. Remove the top layer of backing paper.
- Spread the tomato paste on to the pap "pizza base" and sprinkle on a generous layer of grated cheese. Top with the bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, corn and fried mushrooms.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the crust is crispy. Serve garnished with fresh basil leaves.