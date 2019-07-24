Food

In snaps| Pap & chicken feet: This is how Caster Semenya powers her body

24 July 2019 - 06:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya. File photo
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

Star athlete Caster Semenya keeps her private life to herself. It's all hard work and motivational posts. Oh, and food. 

Semenya often takes to her social media accounts to share images of her food. From chicken feet to pap, here's what is on her menu.

Sweet potato

Porridge 

Pap and stew

Pap and chicken feet stew

Pap and scrambled eggs

