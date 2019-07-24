In snaps| Pap & chicken feet: This is how Caster Semenya powers her body
24 July 2019 - 06:25
Star athlete Caster Semenya keeps her private life to herself. It's all hard work and motivational posts. Oh, and food.
Semenya often takes to her social media accounts to share images of her food. From chicken feet to pap, here's what is on her menu.
Sweet potato
Porridge
Pap and stew
Pap and chicken feet stew
That's how you level up for nationals 😂 pic.twitter.com/G2AYRnxJLX— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 22, 2019
Pap and scrambled eggs