Gary, George & Matt leave 'MasterChef Australia'. What's next for the trio?

The three charismatic judges of the MasterChef Australia cooking contest have walked out of the kitchen en masse amid a dispute over pay.

Producers announced that Tuesday night's show — the finale of season 11 — was the last time Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris would adjudicate the contestants' dishes.

The Network 10 cooking contest, which has been running since 2009, has a huge following overseas. Indeed many South Africans are fans.

"Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George," Network 10 said in a statement.

Gary, however, took to Instagram to say "it was never about the money and never will be about the money".

"It was time to move on, have more free time to explore our own creativity ... We couldn’t agree on the term of the new contract for 2020 and season 12. Something we felt very strongly about," he posted.