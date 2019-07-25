4 fascinating food memoirs you'll relish reading

FROM SCRATCH: A MEMOIR OF LOVE, SICILY, AND FINDING HOME

by Tembi Locke, Simon & Schuster

This memoir marks the literary debut of Houston-born actress Tembi Locke, who notably starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and NCIS: LA.

It chronicles three summers she spent in Sicily with her daughter Zoela, as she faced life after the sudden death of her husband.

Locke was 20 when met professional chef Saro, on a street in Florence. Their interracial and intercultural relationship was not approved by his Sicilian traditional family, who even boycotted the wedding.

Although Locke was long estranged from her husband's relatives, she discovers the healing gifts of food and community at her mother-in-law's table.

The book, which is a combination of travelogue, recipe book and love story, offers a new perspective on mourning.

Locke interestingly compares grief to "cheese-making," arguing that both need "time, labor and attention".