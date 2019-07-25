Beans, lentils, oh my! How to take the gassy side effects out of vegan food

The vegan trend just seems to keep growing as more people explore ways to cook meatless meals. Often this means experimenting with other sources of protein, and legumes are a popular choice in this regard.

Legumes such as lentils, beans and chickpeas are versatile, delicious and nutritious, but they're also notorious for causing flatulence and bloating in some people.

We asked three experts how to reduce these gassy side effects. Here's what they had to say:

RETHA HARMSE

Registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in SA

Although bloating can be very uncomfortable (not to mention the farts), there is no other physical harm caused by eating beans, so do not allow a little gas to stop you from enjoying the amazing health benefits of eating them.