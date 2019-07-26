Diet hack: Beyoncé weighed 79kg pre-Coachella plant-based eating plan

Beyoncé has given fans an inside look at her pre-Coachella diet.

In a new video posted to her YouTube, titled 22 Days Nutrition, Beyoncé revealed she weighed 79kg before committing to a 44-day diet consisting of organic, non-GMO, plant-based food.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of the singer in rehearsals and in the kitchen, preparing for her now-historic headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last April.

At the time, she had just given birth to her and Jay Z's twins. She also revealed that she weighed 218 pounds (98.8kg) when she went into labour.

"I’m back on the stage after giving birth to twins," she said. "I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine."

Watch the video below: