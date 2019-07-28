Farming crickets for the dinner table is easy to do at home

Insects are a vitamin- and protein-rich super food with a nutritional value comparable to that of fish, says Paul Vantomme, co-ordinator of the insect programme for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN.



Crickets are full of protein and, if the UN organisation realises its dreams, will soon become the solution to one of the world's biggest problems - the global population outpacing the ability to distribute food...