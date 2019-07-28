SA's chocolate revolution has started, says chocolatier Bronwyn Mushonga

Bronwyn Mushonga never dreamed she'd make a living out of making chocolate. Now she's an integral part of the Chocoloza team who are wooing people with their artistry. She tells us more

I never for the life of me thought that I would be making a living out of chocolate but Chocoloza's founder Vicki Bain's passion and determination was one of the factors that led me to make a career out of chocolate. That passion rubbed off on me to the extent that I treat Chocoloza as my baby as well.



The fact that we at Chocoloza are a team of women happened largely by accident, but has resulted in a very close team. We all come from very diverse backgrounds, and bring our own warmth and passion...