Restaurant Review
Tiny Tiki Bar offers a beach-style escape from Jozi's chilly winters
Tiki-style rum cocktails are the order of the day at this bar/eatery in Melville. Enjoy them with tasty snacks from the adjoining eatery, The Anti-Social Club
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Wrapped in a thick coat, draped in a fake flowery garland and sipping a cocktail in a beach-style bar on a wintry lunchtime in Melville, Joburg, felt incongruous …
One of the city's oldest suburbs is undergoing (another?) facelift and the Anti-Social Club and Tiny Tiki Bar on a busy corner are a continuation of the recent gentrification of the area. The thing about Melville is, love or loathe it, it's irrepressible, it bounces back like a cheeky child that never fails to surprise, both good and bad...
