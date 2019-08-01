3 Cape Town cafes that make the most mouth-watering waffles

JESSY'S WAFFLES

Even if you’re not vegan, this cool cafe in Dunkley Square, Gardens is the place to come for dessert.

Jessica Berry creates an enticing menu of sweet and savoury waffles that are both vegan and gluten-free. “I love feeding people and I always valued nostalgia. I wanted to sell something that makes people happy,” says Jessy.

She uses a special combination of tapioca, rice and chickpea flour and describes her waffles as crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. Dairy-free ice cream, vegan mozzarella, and coco-caramel, keep all waffles and toppings vegan-friendly and delicious.

The current best-selling waffle is The Frittafle, a cheesy (vegan) courgette base served with avocado and home-made beetroot hummus.

Call 087-470-0139 or check out their Facebook page.

BIG BAY WAFFLE COMPANY

Tucked inside the Eden in the Bay centre, Big Bay Waffle Company is a favourite local post-surf or beach-walk hangout.