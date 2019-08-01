3 Cape Town cafes that make the most mouth-watering waffles
Belgium may be the traditional home of the waffle, but Cape Town's got several dedicated waffle cafes that have mastered the art of making sweet and savoury variations of these treats.
Here are three of the best, including a spot that serves up gluten-free, vegan delights:
JESSY'S WAFFLES
Even if you’re not vegan, this cool cafe in Dunkley Square, Gardens is the place to come for dessert.
Jessica Berry creates an enticing menu of sweet and savoury waffles that are both vegan and gluten-free. “I love feeding people and I always valued nostalgia. I wanted to sell something that makes people happy,” says Jessy.
She uses a special combination of tapioca, rice and chickpea flour and describes her waffles as crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. Dairy-free ice cream, vegan mozzarella, and coco-caramel, keep all waffles and toppings vegan-friendly and delicious.
The current best-selling waffle is The Frittafle, a cheesy (vegan) courgette base served with avocado and home-made beetroot hummus.
Call 087-470-0139 or check out their Facebook page.
BIG BAY WAFFLE COMPANY
Tucked inside the Eden in the Bay centre, Big Bay Waffle Company is a favourite local post-surf or beach-walk hangout.
The Liege waffles are soft, buttery and dense with crunchy chips of pearl sugar in the batter that caramelise on the edges
True to Belgian street food culture with traditional imported waffle irons, it’s a family-run cafe with Maria Nikolova at its heart. She has developed recipes for two classic types of waffle: the Brussels-style old-fashioned, and the Liege, soft, buttery and dense with crunchy chips of pearl sugar in the batter that caramelise on the edges.
Choose your own combo of sweet toppings – Belgian chocolate gelato is a must – or go for a savoury plateful, such as the Chilled Amigo, with grilled chicken, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Call 021-554-4665 or visit their Facebook page.
THE BELGIAN WAFFLE HOUSE
Strand’s beachfront waffle cafe has a simple recipe for success. Belgian owner Evi Tubex makes a classic Brussels waffle from her grandmother’s recipe – light, fluffy and crisp at the edges.
Leavened with fresh yeast, and using fresh eggs and milk, the waffles have all the simple goodness of the street snack from her home country, and you can choose from an array of 86 different toppings.
On the sweet side a runaway favourite is the chocolate mousse topping made with real Belgian chocolate, or go savoury with a full-on American breakfast waffle. All with a view over Strand beach.
Call 021-853-7025 or check out their Facebook page.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za