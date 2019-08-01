Selling for up to R21k/kg, truffles could be black gold for patient SA farmers

Money, so they say, doesn’t grow on trees. But it might just grow on their roots, if a new breed of optimistic truffle farmer is right.

Traditionally foraged from the forests of France and Italy by well-trained dogs and pigs, these pungent delicacies are highly prized by gourmands.

The most valuable are the white winter truffles (Tuber magnatum), also known as Piedmont or Alba truffles, which sell for upwards of R35,000 per kilogram. One notch below is the black winter truffle, or Périgord (Tuber melanosporum), which will set you back up to R21,000 per kilogram.

SA entrepreneurs, landowners and farmers are fast waking up to the profit potential of the Périgord, the truffle most widely cultivated worldwide.