Cookbook author Marlene Van der Westhuizen's most memorable Sunday lunches
The author of 'Plate' recalls meals that stood out for being wonderful - and for being disastrous
04 August 2019 - 00:00
My first clear memory of Sunday lunch was on my 5th birthday - which happened to fall on a Sunday that specific year and I had a choice of how this whole shebang was going to play out and I chose a three-course Sunday lunch ... with wine and "real" napkins. So there we were, eight little girls in their Sunday best around the table.
I do remember the flower arrangement with candles - tall ones - in the middle of the table. And a little brooch I was wearing which pinged on my sherry glass - we were all having a little sweet watered-down sherry - as I was leaning across the table to blow out the candles. Standing on the chair off course!..
