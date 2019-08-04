Food photographer reveals what it takes to create a 'lickable' image

Local photographer Michelle Parkin combines her work with her love of cooking. She tells us more

I've always been passionate about taking pictures and a very keen cook, so it was a natural progression for these two paths to cross about 10 years ago.



To create a lickable image, it takes a team and I work with super talented food stylists who are my "hair and makeup team". I like to use natural light but often this is not possible, so I shoot with artificial light...