Food

Gordon Ramsay heads into 'uncharted' territory with adventurous food show

08 August 2019 - 09:03 By Toni Jaye Singer
Worms are just one of several local delicacies Gordon Ramsay samples as he travels the globe in search of culinary inspiration in his new food and adventure travel show.
Worms are just one of several local delicacies Gordon Ramsay samples as he travels the globe in search of culinary inspiration in his new food and adventure travel show.
Image: Supplied

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay learns to cook seal in Alaska and rapels over a waterfall to meet mushroom hunters in Morocco in his new National Geographic series.

Called Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the show follows the famously foul-mouthed chef as he embarks on extreme food expeditions around the globe to, as he puts it, get "to the crux and the heartbeat and what [makes a] particular region sing".

You'll see Ramsay scale cliffs, trek through dense jungle and free dive deep into the ocean as he hunts for exotic ingredients. Though a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, the chef admits that there were times he genuinely feared for his life while filming.

There's also a bit of a Fear Factor element as you watch Ramsay sample some truly weird and wonderful delicacies. He tastes everything from weaver ant eggs to guinea pig — something he jokes he won't be putting on his restaurant menus. 

WATCH | The trailer for 'Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered'.

The series not only pushes Ramsay physically, but creatively, too. He's challenged to cook off against prominent local chefs and come up with recipes that capture the "heart of the culture" of each destination he visits.

“I have learned way more filming this series than I have in the last 10 years," says the chef.

• 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' airs on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) on Wednesdays at 21:00.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gary, George & Matt leave 'MasterChef Australia'. What's next for the trio?

The three charismatic judges of the 'MasterChef Australia' cooking contest have walked out of the kitchen en masse amid a dispute over pay.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Celeb chef Siba Mtongana on her fave place to eat out & more

The charismatic host of 'Siba's Adventures JHB' dishes about the things that inspire and delight her - from drinks to spa days
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Zola Nene just won a cookbook 'Oscar'. Try some of her amazing recipes

Bubbly chef Zola Nene just bagged a Gourmand World Cookbook Award for her book, Simply Zola.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Carnage in Cape Town's luxury home market as sellers slash prices by millions Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Lions dig squealing warthog out of burrow in 'incredible' sighting Travel
  3. A sneak peek inside the multimillion-rand fortresses for sale on Gumtree Lifestyle
  4. R25,000 a post: SA 'influencer' Mihlali Ndamase makes Instagram rich list Lifestyle
  5. I was concerned about the doll's hair, says Lira of her lookalike Barbie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Help find Meghan Cremer: Here is what we know so far
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X