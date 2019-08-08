Gordon Ramsay heads into 'uncharted' territory with adventurous food show
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay learns to cook seal in Alaska and rapels over a waterfall to meet mushroom hunters in Morocco in his new National Geographic series.
Called Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the show follows the famously foul-mouthed chef as he embarks on extreme food expeditions around the globe to, as he puts it, get "to the crux and the heartbeat and what [makes a] particular region sing".
You'll see Ramsay scale cliffs, trek through dense jungle and free dive deep into the ocean as he hunts for exotic ingredients. Though a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, the chef admits that there were times he genuinely feared for his life while filming.
There's also a bit of a Fear Factor element as you watch Ramsay sample some truly weird and wonderful delicacies. He tastes everything from weaver ant eggs to guinea pig — something he jokes he won't be putting on his restaurant menus.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered'.
The series not only pushes Ramsay physically, but creatively, too. He's challenged to cook off against prominent local chefs and come up with recipes that capture the "heart of the culture" of each destination he visits.
“I have learned way more filming this series than I have in the last 10 years," says the chef.
• 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' airs on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) on Wednesdays at 21:00.