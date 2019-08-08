Gordon Ramsay heads into 'uncharted' territory with adventurous food show

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay learns to cook seal in Alaska and rapels over a waterfall to meet mushroom hunters in Morocco in his new National Geographic series.

Called Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, the show follows the famously foul-mouthed chef as he embarks on extreme food expeditions around the globe to, as he puts it, get "to the crux and the heartbeat and what [makes a] particular region sing".

You'll see Ramsay scale cliffs, trek through dense jungle and free dive deep into the ocean as he hunts for exotic ingredients. Though a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, the chef admits that there were times he genuinely feared for his life while filming.

There's also a bit of a Fear Factor element as you watch Ramsay sample some truly weird and wonderful delicacies. He tastes everything from weaver ant eggs to guinea pig — something he jokes he won't be putting on his restaurant menus.