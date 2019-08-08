Is a vegan meal healthier than a meaty one? It depends ...

The vegan food trend seems to be growing without end. Vegan options in restaurants, supermarkets and even take-away joints are no longer considered unique; in fact, it has become something of a staple offering.

In July, rapper Jaden Smith announced the opening of a vegan food truck in downtown Los Angeles to feed the homeless. He did this because he says he believes people deserve to be given "what they deserve, healthy, vegan food".

"Vegan" has become synonymous with "healthy" but to what extent is this a true reflection? When it comes down to it, is eating a vegan meal healthier for you than eating a meaty meal?

Registered dietician Philippa Bramwell-Jones says she comes across many clients who have developed a belief that vegan-based diets are healthier for them than vegetarian or omnivore-based diets.

"I think 'boxing' or generalising certain food trends and dietary choices stems from the human tendency to think in extremes. When we think of a meat-based diet, we think of fatty lamb chops, thick steaks, bacon, sausages and burgers. We think of vegan-based diets as tofu, lentil burgers and kale shots," she says.

"Neither a balanced omnivore-based nor a vegan-based diet need typically look like that."

Eliminating animal products has its pros and cons, both of which need to be considered and adjusted for where necessary.

According to registered dietician Ashley Caradas, a well-planned and varied vegan diet that takes into account possible nutrient deficiencies could, in theory, be healthier than a diet containing animal protein.