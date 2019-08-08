Is that expensive bottle filled with fake whisky? This artificial 'tongue' can tell

"Whisky is poured over a chequerboard pattern of tiny pieces of gold and aluminium —which act as "tastebuds" — and researchers then measure how they absorb light while submerged. Slight changes of colour in the gold and aluminium pieces are measured to build up a statistical profile for each of the samples tested.

"In addition to its obvious potential for use in identifying counterfeit alcohols, it could be used in food safety testing, quality control, security — really any area where a portable, reusable method of tasting would be useful."

The valuation and consultancy service Rare Whisky 101 found last year in laboratory tests that of 55 "rare" Scotch whiskies bought on the secondary market, 21 were discovered to be fake. The 21 bottles collectively could have been valued at around £635,000 (R11.6m), had they been genuine.

Annabel Meikle, director of the Keepers of the Quaich, a society of whisky experts, said the industry would welcome the technology. "We really, as an industry, would welcome something which would help to stamp out the counterfeit whisky," she told BBC radio. "I don't think the master blenders are going to be quaking in their boots but really quite grateful."

Meikle said she could identify counterfeit whisky by taste but the technology could be used to replace some of the vast amount of routine human taste checking.