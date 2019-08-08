It's official: Africa's best pizzeria is in Hout Bay

Massimo's restaurant in Hout Bay has recently been named the Best Pizzeria in Africa by the Top 50 Pizza awards. These annual awards held in Naples, Italy - the birthplace of pizza - recognise the best pizza spots in Italy and around the world.

The Cape Town pizzeria, which was opened in 2009 by Italian owner Massimo Orione and his wife, Tracy, serves authentic wood-fired pizzas and is well loved by regulars.

"This award means so much for us. We have been open 10 years and this is confirmation we are on the right track, especially as this award comes from Napoli — the house of pizza," said Orione.