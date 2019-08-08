It's official: Africa's best pizzeria is in Hout Bay
We asked the owner, Massimo Orione, to share the secret of making an award-worthy pizza
Massimo's restaurant in Hout Bay has recently been named the Best Pizzeria in Africa by the Top 50 Pizza awards. These annual awards held in Naples, Italy - the birthplace of pizza - recognise the best pizza spots in Italy and around the world.
The Cape Town pizzeria, which was opened in 2009 by Italian owner Massimo Orione and his wife, Tracy, serves authentic wood-fired pizzas and is well loved by regulars.
"This award means so much for us. We have been open 10 years and this is confirmation we are on the right track, especially as this award comes from Napoli — the house of pizza," said Orione.
So what does it take to make an award-worthy pizza? Orione shares some tips:
- Use the best ingredients available. (Orione uses local stone-ground, GMO-free flour and fior di latte mozzarella that's made in SA by a fellow Italian, Davide Ostuni of Puglia Cheese.)
- Use very few toppings and not too much of each.
- Cook the pizza for 90 seconds in a very hot oven.
Orione thinks that a big part of Massimo's success is because of the restaurant's involvement in the Hout Bay community.
Their menu features several "charity dishes" and for each one ordered, they donate a specific amount to a specific charity.
They also have a #PayItForward scheme in which pizza gets donated to the needy based on sales. "Just in 2018 we gave away more than 500 pizzas," says Orione.
Since receiving the award, the restaurant has been packed with happy diners every night which makes booking essential. Visit massimos.co.za