Tuscany comes to Joburg courtesy of Luce's new winter menu

If we’re having a very dry season, a very dry winter, that affects the herbs and root vegetables. We like to use baby rainbow carrots and candy striped beetroot and that, but if it’s a dry season I can’t use it; it won’t be available and it’s hard to predict that. So before you plan that you have to speak to the suppliers and find out what they can see is happening.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your new menus?

It’s hard to get inspiration when I’m here in the kitchen. I only cook on my off days — if I work today and I go home, I’m not going to cook. When I’m off I would go into my kitchen at home and cook for myself and my family and I will get ideas from that.

I also watch programmes. I usually go on YouTube and I like to keep up with what’s happening in Michelin star restaurants — whatever shows they have on that and your traditional guys like your Massimo Bottura, Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal.

I like to watch [Blumenthal's] older stuff and see what he has done and see where he is going and see what he’s done with his trends. I like to go back and see what he did ten years ago.

What's the basic idea behind your Tuscan-inspired winter menu?

The main idea was keeping the menu traditional and simple but full of flavour; we also wanted to give it a modern flair and make it our own. For instance the Tuscan smoked pork belly, lamb loin with pan-fried gnocchi, and chocolate hazelnut torte. These dishes have true Italian elements with my own signature added.

What food trend are you enjoying at the moment?

What I’m enjoying at the moment is mixing [unusual] flavours with chocolate. In the past, if [people] made a mousse or a chocolate tart, they would use one sort of chocolate and that’s it. They would try to make that work with nuts and with dried fruit. Now the guys are incorporating [different] foods and flavours with chocolate.