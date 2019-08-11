Yes, the shape of your wine glass really does affect the taste of your tipple

Janine Walker discovers the difference a glass can make to the bouquet, texture, flavour and finish of various wine varietals

A glass that controls the message between your taste buds and your brain?



If that sounds far-fetched, it's time to put wine snobbery to the test and discover that shape really does matter when it comes to the glassware you drink your wine from...