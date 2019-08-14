Non-alcoholic drink? Better check the fine print, consumers warned

A new trend has emerged with alcohol companies producing non-alcoholic versions of their drinks. Because of this, more complaints are expected to be lodged with the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), the board said on Wednesday.

This comes after Distell Limited appeared before the board over a TV commercial for its new Savanna “non-alcoholic” cider, which in fact contains 0.3% alcohol.

“I have raised this with the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware) as an issue that we need to look at, and how to take it forward,” said ARB CEO Gail Schimmel on Wednesday.

“With this trend, we need to find a way to protect consumers within the contexts of the current law. It’s something that we need to look at carefully.”

Schimmel agreed that reviewing liquor legislation could be a possible solution.