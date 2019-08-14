The simple reason no SA restaurant has ever been awarded a Michelin star

Making it into the Michelin Guide — created by the tyre brand to get the French driving and hence increase demand for tyres — has become the ultimate accolade for a chef, especially the maximum three-star rating.

To give an indication of the levels each star represents, of France’s 632 starred establishments, 520 received one star, 85 received two stars, and a mere 27 received the coveted third star.

The guide, however, does not review restaurants worldwide and currently has no presence in Africa (or Australia, for that matter). [That's the reason there are no Michelin-stared restaurants in SA.] As such, there’s very little known about Michelin locally. This has resulted in the perpetuation of the Great Michelin Myth, and anyone visiting our shores who has so much as glanced at a star is met with reverence and idolisation.