From baking to cleaning: 4 ways to squeeze the most out of lemons
When life gives you lemons, there's so much more you can do than just make lemonade. Try these ideas
15 August 2019 - 00:00
1. BAKE AN EASY LEMON LOAF CAKE
Makes: 1 medium loaf cake
Cake:
125g softened butter
180ml (¾ cup) caster sugar
2 eggs
180g (375ml) cake flour
10ml (2 tsp) baking powder
150ml (⅔ cup) Greek yoghurt
Finely grated rind of 1 large lemon
Syrup:
125ml (½ cup) lemon juice
60ml (4 tbsp) caster sugar
Finely grated rind of 1 small lemon
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place all the ingredients for the cake in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat just until you have a smooth batter. Don’t over beat.
- Line the base of a medium loaf pan and spray the sides with cooking spray.
- Pour the cake batter into pan and bake for 30-40 minutes.
- For the syrup, combine the ingredients in a bowl and microwave on high for 2-3 minutes.
- Pour the syrup over the loaf as it comes out of the oven and allow to cool in the pan before turning out on to a cooling rack.
2. WHIP UP DIY CLEANING PRODUCTS
- Make up a cleaning abrasive — good for scouring dishes, pots, pans and surfaces, baths and showers — with lemon juice and bicarbonate of soda.
- Use a lemon half dipped in salt to clean and shine brass and copper. It’s good for copper-based pots, too.
- Freshen up a dishwasher by wedging half a lemon on to an upright inside it.
3. MAKE LEMON JUICE ICE CUBES
- Freeze freshly-squeezed lemon juice in ice-cube trays and use in sauces, soups, stews and dressings. If you’re fresh out of vinegar, replace the vinegar in a recipe with lemon juice.
- You can also jazz up a glass of sparkling or still water with a lemon ice cube and a sprig of mint.
4. MAKE SOME LEMON MARMALADE
Makes: 2 x 400g jars
Ingredients:
4 large lemons
Water to cover
1kg sugar
Method:
- Place the lemons in a large heavy-based saucepan. Cover with water, weigh them down with a smaller pot lid and boil for 2 hours, until tender.
- Drain the remaining water, retaining 1 litre (4 cups).
- Cut the lemons very finely; remove and retain the pips.
- Save the pips and place in a small square of muslin or cotton fabric. Pull the corners together and tie with string to secure the bag.
- Return the lemon slices to the pan with the retained cooking water and muslin bag filled with pips. Add the sugar. Stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves.
- Bring to a rapid boil, stirring from time to time, until setting point is reached. This will take 20-30 minutes.
- Pour into sterilised jars immediately and seal while warm.
Cook's tips:
- To test the setting point, place 2 saucers in the freezer. Place a spoonful of marmalade on a cold saucer and leave it for a minute. Push your finger through the centre of the marmalade and if it leaves a path, the marmalade is ready. If not, continue boiling and re-test.
- To sterilise jars, place in oven of 100°C and leave for 30 minutes. Place lids in a small pan covered with water and bring to the boil.