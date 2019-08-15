Gigi Rooftop: the food lives up to the vibe at Cape Town's chic hotel hangout

There’s a gin masterclass happening on the pool deck, a sprinkling of hotel guests chilling on sofas, and in-the-know locals grabbing a quick lunch, when we visit the Gigi Rooftop restaurant and bar on a warm winter weekday.

With sun filtering through hanging plants, sofas, leather cushioned benches, terracotta brick ﬂoors and tables with Lucie de Moyencourt’s Delft-inspired tiles, the rooftop at the new Gorgeous George boutique hotel on St Georges Mall is a chic city hideaway.

Chef Guy Bennett, who worked with Michael Deg at Delaire Graaff and was executive chef at Grande Provence for a year, is relishing the move to an urban setting. “The vibe’s really happening at night-time, people flooding in, quite an electric energy. This menu has been rocking,” he says.

Being involved from the word go, he’s designed a versatile and relaxed menu and works closely with farmers and suppliers, changing things up according to the season.

Guy recommended sharing several small plates, and we fell in love with the inventive salads: earthy beetroot with crunchy walnut granola, lifted by acidity of pickled beet, chevin and a light hibiscus dressing; a sumptuous bowl of caramelised Jerusalem artichoke on chunks of creamy burrata, caramelised olives and fresh leaves.