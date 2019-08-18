Food

RECIPE | Brown rice chirashi zushi

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By BAUERSYNDICATION and MAGAZINEFEATURES

Chirashi zushi means scattered sushi - Japanese-style rice topped with sashimi, pickles, seaweed and anything else that takes your fancy. It's a free-form dish where the fish and toppings are mixed and matched. You can replace brown rice with sushi rice.

Serves: 4..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. How to care for your hair like Miss SA: Zozibini Tunzi's beauty secrets The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X