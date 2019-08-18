RECIPE | Chilled green-tea soba with grated daikon & dipping sauce
18 August 2019 - 00:02
Soba is a Japanese noodle served salad-style with a dipping sauce. Mix and match the accompaniments - pickles, tofu, sugar-snap peas.
Serves: 4..
Soba is a Japanese noodle served salad-style with a dipping sauce. Mix and match the accompaniments - pickles, tofu, sugar-snap peas.
Serves: 4..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.