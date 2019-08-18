These 7 sweet dragon fruit are bound to make your tastebuds sing

A new variety of sweet dragon fruit is being produced in SA and will be showcased as a superfood at the Johannesburg International Flower Show

With the worldwide trend of healthy living and using foods to improve our health, superfoods have become a focus. Collectively named for their high concentrations of vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and particularly antioxidants, superfoods are defined as the most naturally nutritious foods on the planet.



The latest Amorentia superfoods in SA are sweet varieties of dragon fruit, more flavourful than other bland varieties and amazingly versatile in their use...