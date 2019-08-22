Enjoy a small taste of Brazil at Melrose's new Rodizio restaurant

Forget frozen margaritas. The frozen caipirinhas, available by the glass or the more festive jugs, are an absolute hit: a light, refreshing taste of lime without the sharp alcoholic bite of cachaca. This goes down oh so well with the Brazilian and Latin music that adds to the festive feel – one of the elements I enjoy most about the restaurant.

Consider yourself warned: the portions are very generous. This is the kind of place you come when you are truly hungry. If you fancy a dish to start with, you can expect classics like chicken livers and mussels cooked simply, but well (the extra hot peri peri sauce on the side goes down a treat with the livers, that are served very mild).

My heart fluttered when I read the words “Feijoada Brazileira” on the menu. A traditional stew of black beans with pork or beef, feijoada is a staple in Brazilian cuisine. This particular version was served with pork, chorizo, beef cuts and chicken, without forgetting the farofa (a toasted cassava or corn flour mixture) and white rice.

The more carnivorous patron is in for a treat. Rodizio is named after the restaurant service offered in Brazilian eateries, an all-you-can-eat meat feast. If at first you are confused by the rectangular block found on your table, it serves a very specific purpose: the green side means “bring it on”, while the red side means “stop for now”. And you will need a break from the friendly meat-wielding waiters ready to carve up a slice of the next meat delicacy.