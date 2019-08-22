Joburg's Bolton Road Collection reinvents itself as Social Parkwood

Within just a few years, Parkwood’s Park Corner has been transformed from a tired retail and residential building to one of the biggest social hubs in the Rosebank area.

Restaurants and bars like Coalition, Saigon Suzy, A Streetbar Named Desire, Bolton Road Collection and Publik, now steadfastly attract Joburg’s hip crowd, whether it’s for after-work drinks, dinner, or long weekend lunches.

The most recent change is to Bolton Road Collection, which owner Bruce Beattie has reinvented into an upmarket, casual bar renamed Social Parkwood.

We chat to Beattie to find out more.

Why the change from Bolton Road Collection to Social Parkwood?

As much as we loved the Bolton Road Collection concept, we felt as though Park Corner as a destination was moving into a more casual bar space. It was because of this that we decided to relook at things, and it felt as though the time was right to do something different and exciting.

What’s your vision for it?

We wanted to take aspects of a shebeen and a canteen and merge them together in such a way that it produced an upmarket, casual bar which strives to deliver a complete experience – whether you are simply out for drinks and a few nibbles, or a social dinner with friends.